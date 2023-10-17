Tata Elxsi posts 14.8% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹200 crore

October 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services provider, reported a 14.8% increase in Q2 net profit to ₹200 crore over last year. The company posted a revenue of ₹881.7 crore, a 15.5% growth from the year-earlier quarter. In a challenging quarter for the rest of the industry, Tata Elxsi’s transportation business grew 26.1% year-on-year, aided by large deals and strong traction in Software Defined Vehicle engagements, the company said. “Our transportation business, which accounts for 46.2% of the revenue coming from three verticals, witnessed a strong growth of 7.1% Q-o-Q and 26.1% Y-o-Y. During the quarter, we also won a landmark multi-year large deal for SDV from one of the leading automotive OEMs,” MD & CEO Manoj Raghavan said. Interestingly, when lead tech players mostly reported a net decline in people addition, mid-tier firm Tata Elxsi reported a net addition of 585 people in Q2.

