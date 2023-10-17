ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Elxsi posts 14.8% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹200 crore

October 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Raghavan

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services provider, reported a 14.8% increase in Q2 net profit to ₹200 crore over last year. The company posted a revenue of ₹881.7 crore, a 15.5% growth from the year-earlier quarter. In a challenging quarter for the rest of the industry, Tata Elxsi’s transportation business grew 26.1% year-on-year, aided by large deals and strong traction in Software Defined Vehicle engagements, the company said. “Our transportation business, which accounts for 46.2% of the revenue coming from three verticals, witnessed a strong growth of 7.1% Q-o-Q and 26.1% Y-o-Y. During the quarter, we also won a landmark multi-year large deal for SDV from one of the leading automotive OEMs,” MD & CEO Manoj Raghavan said. Interestingly, when lead tech players mostly reported a net decline in people addition, mid-tier firm Tata Elxsi reported a net addition of 585 people in Q2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US