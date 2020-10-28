Tata Elxsi opens GEC in Pune

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services firm from the Tata stable, has opened a Global Engineering Centre (GEC) in Pune in partnership with Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B.Braun, manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services.

The GEC will serve as a platform of talent and expertise for product design and engineering, regulatory support and clinical evaluation services. The centre will accelerate innovation, drive the transformation and growth for Aesculap‘s medical business, said Tata Elxsi in a statement.

“In partnership with Aesculap, we will bring together integrated competencies in R&D and innovation, digital technologies, deep domain understanding of medical devices and ever-evolving regulatory standards. This further consolidates our position in the medical devices and healthcare market in Europe, and strengthens our relationship with Aesculap and the B. Braun group,” said Nitin Pai, chief strategy officer and CMO, Tata Elxsi.