Tata Electronics to partially resume work at fire-hit iPhone component plant

Tata Electronics said on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that it plans to restart some of its operations at the fire-hit plant in Tamil Nadu, which makes iPhone components. The factory was assembling the latest models of iPhones for Apple Inc.

The facility was gutted in a big fire accident on Saturday (September 29, 2024). The production was suspended indefinitely after the fire broke out in an area that stores chemicals for the factory that manufactures iPhone back panels and other components. 10 people were injured and the company immediately halted production, reports said.

“We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. And as we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay,” a company spokesperson said.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we’ve been working diligently since Saturday to support our team and to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility, the Spokesperson added.

The company is one of the contract manufacturers of Apple Inc. in India. The fire at the Tata Electronics plant is the latest to affect Apple suppliers in India, and it comes when the U.S. firm diversifies its supply chain beyond China.

