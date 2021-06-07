Business

Tata Digital to invest up to $75 million in CureFit

Tata Digital Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons, has entered into an MoU for investing up to $75 million (₹547 crore) in CureFit Healthcare, a health and fitness company, subject to approvals. CureFit founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal will join Tata Digital in an executive role as president. He will also continue in his leadership role at CureFit.

“Curefit, with its range of fitness and wellness offerings, will help Tata Digital expand into pro-active health management space,” the company said.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons said “The CureFit partnership with its industry leading platform in fitness and wellness aligns very well with our overall healthcare proposition where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of a consumers’ life.”

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of CureFit, said, “Being part of Tata Digital will enable us to nationally scale up our offerings for our customers.”


