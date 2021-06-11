Business

Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in 1MG

Tata Digital Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons, has entered into an agreement to acquire majority stake in 1MG Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a digital health company, for an unspecified amount.

1MG enables easy & affordable access to medicines, health and wellness products, diagnostics services & tele-consultation to customers.

The company operates 3 diagnostics labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pincodes across the country.

Through its subsidiaries it is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines & other healthcare products.

The investment is in line with Tata Group’s vision of creating a digital ecosystem which addresses the consumer needs across categories in a unified manner, the company said.

“The investment strengthens Tata’s ability to provide superior customer experience and high quality healthcare products & services in e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology led platform,” said Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey to make high quality healthcare products & services accessible to customers across India,” said Prashant Tandon, co-founder & CEO, 1MG.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 12:36:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-digital-to-acquire-majority-stake-in-1mg/article34785024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY