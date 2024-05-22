Tata Communications, Cisco to tap ‘$400-mn calling market in India’

Tata Communications and Cisco have jointly decided to tap India’s calling market (comprising cloud and on-premise) estimated to in the $300 to $400 million range and growing at a CAGR of 10 to 12%.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this end, the communication technology provider, Tata Communications and tech leader, Cisco in partnership launched their Webex Calling solution in the country with cloud public switched telephone network (PSTN), mostly to help small and medium enterprises migrate from an on-premise phone systems to a global cloud calling system to facilitate enhanced connectivity, better networks collaboration experiences and more safety, the companies said on Wednesday.

Webex Calling would provide enterprises with a one-stop cohesive solution, which was first of its kind and something that was missing hitherto in India, said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vivek Kar, AVP, Voice Product Management Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, currently less than 5% of enterprises on the cloud have calling services available to them and therefore the addressable market is the remaining 95%.

Webex Calling was a complete business phone system that delivered enterprise-grade calling through a globally available cloud platform with over 14 million users around the world, Chittilapilly claimed.

She further said the product has been trained on large language models that can detect and cut out unwanted background noises.

“Webex Calling is the gold standard for voice clarity, noise elimination and security. Even if a jet is passing above clarity won’t be compromised. So, there won’t be any can you hear me or can you see me kind of issues,’‘ she elaborated.

Calls made on Webex Calling would be routed via Tata Communications’ data centre in Mumbai. Webex Calling is expected to help enterprises scale communication infrastructure without having to invest in server hardware.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.