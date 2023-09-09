Tata Comm moves ITAT against ₹228.49 cr. TDS order by I-T Dept

September 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Tata Communications has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal against an income tax commissioner court order rejecting the company’s appeal against a tax demand of ₹228.49 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company in a late-night filing on Friday stated that the company had filed appeals before the Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals), Mumbai, in respect of TDS orders alleging short deduction of tax at source for assessment years 2013-14 to 2018-19.

The potential financial implications are ₹228.49 crore on the company, it said.

The Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals), Mumbai, passed orders received by the company on September 7, 2023 deciding the appeals against the company.

“The company has on September 08, 2023, filed an appeal against these orders before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal,” Tata Communications said.