Tata Coffee gets board nod for ₹450 cr. investment for capacity expansion of its subsidiary

November 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Tata Coffee on Thursday received the board’s approval for the capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based wholly owned subsidiary firm at an investment of ₹450 crore.

The board has approved the setting up of an additional 5,500-tonne freeze-dried coffee facility in Vietnam, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Coffee said the additional capacity would be created with an investment of $53.3 million (approximately ₹450 crore).

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds will be sourced from internal accruals and bank financing, it said.

The company said the current capacity of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company is about 5,000 tonnes. About 96% of the total capacity is under utilisation.

The additional capacity which is proposed to be added in next two years aims to cater to growing demand for freeze-dried product, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.