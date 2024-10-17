ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Chemicals Q2 net profit falls 46% to ₹267 crore

Published - October 17, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Chemicals Ltd reported consolidated second quarter net profit dropped 46% to ₹267 crore as compared with ₹495 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Income from operations remained almost same at ₹3,999 crore as compared with ₹3,998 crore in the same period last year. 

R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd., said, “Overall demand for soda ash, in India was stable, while some segments like container glass in Americas and Europe experienced muted demand.”

“Unprecedented heavy rains in July and August impacted Mithapur operations leading to lower production as compared to the previous quarter, thus impacting margins. However, company’s overall performance was better as compared to previous quarter due to higher sales volume, coupled with higher realization of soda ash,” he said. 

“Our focus is on customer engagement and stable operations, while ensuring steady contribution margins with a focus on costs. We continue to work with our customers and other stakeholders on our sustainability and digitisation efforts,” he added

