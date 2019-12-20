Tata Chemicals buys balance stake in TCSAP

Tata Chemicals, through its wholly owned subsidiary Valley Holdings Inc., has acquired the remaining 25% partnership interest in Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners Holdings (TCSAP) from The Andover Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Inc., for $195 million, or ₹1,386 crore.

With this acquisition, Tata Chemicals has increased its ownership in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners to 100%.

R. Mukundan, Tata Chemicals Ltd.’s MD and CEO, said, “The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive. We will continue to invest in our Green River facility to meet market demand and serve our customers globally. With this transaction, Tata Chemicals will have full ownership of the North American business and will further simplify the enterprise architecture.”

For the year ended March 2019, TCSAP had a turnover of $465.5 million and an EBITDA of $100.7 million.

Tata Chemicals’ shares closed up marginally by 0.13% to ₹649.5 on the BSE in a flat Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹16,546.42 crore.