Tata Capital invests ₹130 cr. in Prescon unit

Prescon Group said Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. has invested ₹130 crore in the form of construction finance in its residential development Midtown Bay located in Mahim, Mumbai.

The group is expected to generate revenue of ₹900 crore from the project, which is spread across 1.1 acres and slated to be completed in four to four-and-a-half years. The project will have total investment of ₹450 crore and the remaining amount will be funded by internal accruals, the real estate company said in a statement.