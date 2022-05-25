Business

Tata Capital Growth Fund to pick up minority stake in Aarthi Scans

Tata Capital Growth Fund, a leading mid-market private equity fund, is set to acquire a minority stake in Aarthi Scans Pvt. Ltd. The transaction is expected to get consummated in the next few days.

Founded by V. Govindarajan in 2000, the Chennai-headquartered Aarthi Scans & Labs is the market leader in affordable and integrated diagnostics space in India. Today, the company has presence across 10 states of India including the top 6 metros, it said in a statement.

“This investment by Tata Capital further affirms our belief in our business model of providing high quality diagnostic services to the masses at affordable price,” said Govindarajan, CMD, Aarthi Scans.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 10:02:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-capital-growth-fund-to-pick-up-minority-stake-in-aarthi-scans/article65460067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY