Tata Capital Growth Fund to pick up minority stake in Aarthi Scans

Tata Capital Growth Fund, a leading mid-market private equity fund, is set to acquire a minority stake in Aarthi Scans Pvt. Ltd. The transaction is expected to get consummated in the next few days.

Founded by V. Govindarajan in 2000, the Chennai-headquartered Aarthi Scans & Labs is the market leader in affordable and integrated diagnostics space in India. Today, the company has presence across 10 states of India including the top 6 metros, it said in a statement.

“This investment by Tata Capital further affirms our belief in our business model of providing high quality diagnostic services to the masses at affordable price,” said Govindarajan, CMD, Aarthi Scans.