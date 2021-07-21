Tata AutoComp, Tellus supply 64 DC fast chargers to Tata Power

MUMBAI

21 July 2021 21:16 IST

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. along with Tellus Power Green, an U.S.-based DC charging infrastructure company, has executed a supply order for 64 200kW DC fast chargers to Tata Power for charging stations being set up by it for charging the EV buses supplied by Tata Motors to BEST for operation in Mumbai as well as GSRTC in Ahmedabad, the company said.

As many as 50 of these chargers have already been commissioned and are in operation and for the balance installation is in progress and will be completed soon, it added.

The partners are providing complete installation and commissioning support along with on-going AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) with onsite support to achieve high uptime and ensure that the chargers are available on demand to support the efficient charging as well as operation of the buses.

