Tata AutoComp, Skoda Group ink MoU to make parts for public mobility sectors

August 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata AutoComp, an auto component player, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Škoda Group to set a framework for a strategic joint venture aimed at producing components for the growing Indian railway and public mobility market.

Tata AutoComp said it has a significant play in providing systems and components for electric vehicles and this partnership would further diversify its portfolio and strengthen its capability in the railway, metro and bus segments.

Arvind Goel, Chairman, Tata AutoComp said, “This association with Škoda Group will further strengthen our presence by bringing the latest electrical equipment and components for Indian railway, metro and bus market.”

Petr Novotný, President – Components & Bus Mobility, Škoda Group, said, “Our collaboration with TATA AutoComp Systems represents an exciting opportunity to enter the Indian railway and bus public mobility market.”

“India’s great potential, coupled with the skilled workforce and market demand, aligns perfectly with our group’s growth strategy. Together, we will explore new opportunity and create innovative solutions to meet the developing needs of the Indian railway industry,” he said.

In addition to supplying its own products, Škoda aims to expand its footprint in the rail and urban transport sectors, the company said.