Tata AIG to develop insurance products for drone industry

The Drone Federation of India (DFI), a not-for-profit industry-led body, has announced a collaboration with Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. (Tata AIG) for the development and launch of tailor-made insurance products for drone operators.

“DGCA regulations make insurance mandatory during the operation of remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). Our collaboration with DFI to launch tailor-made insurance products for drone operators, subject to necessary approvals from insurance regulator, furthers our mission to create a better tomorrow for our customers by delivering innovative risk solutions,” Sushant Sarin, executive vice-president and head, reinsurance, Tata AIG, said.

“With the government taking active steps to support drone manufacturing and drone operations in India, we will soon see proactive usage of drones in activities like mining, construction, surveillance, transport, fire-fighting, law enforcement, agricultural and topographical data acquisition, insurance assessments, media and entertainment,” said Smit Shah, director, partnerships, DFI.

“Our association with Tata AIG will help create insurance solutions for the drone industry thus operationalising a very important part of the civil aviation requirements (CAR) for RPAS as mandated by the DGCA India,” he added.