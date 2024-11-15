ADVERTISEMENT

Tata AIG General aims for 30% growth in GWP in FY25

Published - November 15, 2024 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

TATA AIG officials says the private sector insurers have been posting consistent growth and has been outpacing the industry for the last five years

The Hindu Bureau

Tata AIG General Insurance  Senior EVP & Head Agency Pratik Gupta says that they are poised to expand their presence in Tamil Nadu, ensuring more customers have access to comprehensive, high-quality health insurance coverage.

Tata AIG General Insurance is aiming for a growth of up to 30% in its Gross Written Premium (GWP) for the financial year 2024-25 aided by a growth in the health insurance segment, a top official has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ended last fiscal with a GWP of ₹15,423 crore against ₹13,448 crore in the year ago period. We are hopeful of ending the current fiscal with a GWP of ₹18,000 crore to 20,000 crore,” said Senior EVP & Head Agency Pratik Gupta during media interaction.

According to him, the private sector insurers have been posting consistent growth and has been outpacing the industry for the last five years. Health insurance accounted for 20% of GWP and the company was planning to increase it to 25%.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Mr. Gupta said that they are strengthening their health insurance offerings in Tamil Nadu with five specialised riders: Mental Wellbeing, EmpowerHer, OPD Care, CanCare, and Flexi Shield.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These riders are specifically designed to address the unique and diverse healthcare needs of the state’s residents, providing enhanced protection in areas such as mental health, women’s health, cancer treatment, and routine medical costs.

Through its continued focus on innovation, TATA AIG is poised to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, ensuring more customers have access to comprehensive, high-quality health insurance coverage, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US