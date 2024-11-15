Tata AIG General aims for 30% growth in GWP in FY25

Tata AIG General Insurance is aiming for a growth of up to 30% in its Gross Written Premium (GWP) for the financial year 2024-25 aided by a growth in the health insurance segment, a top official has said.

“We ended last fiscal with a GWP of ₹15,423 crore against ₹13,448 crore in the year ago period. We are hopeful of ending the current fiscal with a GWP of ₹18,000 crore to 20,000 crore,” said Senior EVP & Head Agency Pratik Gupta during media interaction.

According to him, the private sector insurers have been posting consistent growth and has been outpacing the industry for the last five years. Health insurance accounted for 20% of GWP and the company was planning to increase it to 25%.

On Tuesday, Mr. Gupta said that they are strengthening their health insurance offerings in Tamil Nadu with five specialised riders: Mental Wellbeing, EmpowerHer, OPD Care, CanCare, and Flexi Shield.

These riders are specifically designed to address the unique and diverse healthcare needs of the state’s residents, providing enhanced protection in areas such as mental health, women’s health, cancer treatment, and routine medical costs.

Through its continued focus on innovation, TATA AIG is poised to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, ensuring more customers have access to comprehensive, high-quality health insurance coverage, he said.