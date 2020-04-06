Business

Tata AIA Life to provideextra cover

Tata AIA Life Insurance has decided to provide additional life cover up to ₹5 lakh for claims on new and existing policies for deaths due to COVID-19 until June 30, 2020, the company said in a statement.

The additional cover comes without any extra cost.

The life insurer has offered this cover for all of its retail policies, comprehensively covering all categories of policies, be it term, endowment or unit-linked plan.

“This initiative covers retail individually held in-force policies only and is not applicable for customers covered under group policy,” the company said.

