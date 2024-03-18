ADVERTISEMENT

Tata AIA introduces Rising India Fund

March 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Tata AIA Life Insurance(Tata AIA), unveiled the Tata AIA Rising India Fund on Monday.

The New Fund Offering (NFO) will remain open until March 31, with units offered at a Net Asset Value of ₹10 per unit during the NFO period.

“The Rising India Fund will invest in key sectors and companies... these include infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, digital, and defense,” Tata AIA said in a statement.

“The fund will invest in companies across market caps and would be sector agnostic, enabling fund managers to harness diverse opportunities driving India’s growth,” it added.

To ensure capital appreciation, 70%-100% investments will be in equity and related instruments and 0%- 30% in debt and money market instruments.

