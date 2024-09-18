Tata, ADI join forces to boost semiconductor ecosystem in India

Tata Group and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance to explore potential cooperative manufacturing opportunities.

As per this, Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI to enhance business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI’s products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure.

The companies have also agreed to have strategic roadmap alignment discussions.

The joint effort is expected to be mutually beneficial and is a significant step in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India both for domestic and global consumption, the companies said in a joint statement.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India.” He said the Tata Group would partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve its customers.

“This joint effort aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata’s vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair, ADI.

Tata Electronics is investing in its own facilities by building India’s first fab in Dholera, Gujarat with investment of $11 billion. In addition, Tata Electronics will be investing another $3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics and ADI would explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in Tata Electronics’ fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam.

Tata Motors and ADI intend to explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.

And Tejas Networks and ADI would explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure, the companies said.