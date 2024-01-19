TASL to make advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 

January 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) has signed a contract with Boeing Commercial Airplanes to manufacture and supply advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner.

These components will be manufactured from its composite manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Nagpur, TASL said in a release on Friday.

“The contract will pave way for expanding and deepening the long-running collaboration between Boeing and Tata in co-developing India’s vibrant and rapidly growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem,” said Senior VP and Head-Aero structures and Aero engines Masood Hussainy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This contract further underscores Boeing’s commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities with local partners, fostering growth in both India and global markets,” Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

TASL also said it manufactures numerous critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The recent contract supplements TASL’s ongoing production of advanced composite floor beams exclusively for Boeing’s 787 from its Nagpur facility. In Telangana, the TASL-Boeing joint venture manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family. Further, the manufacturing facility in Hyderabad recently added a new production line for the 737 Fan Cowl assemblies operating in coordination with the Nagpur and Bengaluru facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT