Task force to study coffee sector issues

The Union Government is expected to soon set up a task force that will engage with various stakeholders in the coffee sector, examine the issues faced by it and make suitable recommendations to the Union Commerce Minister.

According to Jeffry Rebello, chairman of the coffee committee of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India, the industry representatives held detailed discussions with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently on the issues faced by the sector.

This included the need for better research, permitting growers to add value, bringing down the percentage of chicory permitted to be mixed with coffee and schemes of the Coffee Board.

“We had presented a memorandum too. The Minister had announced that a two-member team will be formed and it will meet the stakeholders. The team is expected to submit its report to the Minister by August 31,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement on the task force, Mr. Rebello said it is likely to be set up soon after the Budget session of the Parliament, he said.