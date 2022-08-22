Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge as MCA secretary

Special Correspondent New Delhi
August 22, 2022 19:35 IST

Tarun Bajaj

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has assigned the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, following the panel’s decision last week to appoint the previous Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma as Secretary to the President Droupadi Murmu.

Mr. Bajaj, a 1988 batch IAS officer, will hold charge of the corporate affairs portfolio with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

