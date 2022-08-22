Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge as MCA secretary
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has assigned the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, following the panel’s decision last week to appoint the previous Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma as Secretary to the President Droupadi Murmu.
Mr. Bajaj, a 1988 batch IAS officer, will hold charge of the corporate affairs portfolio with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.