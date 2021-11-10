Tarsons Products IPO to open on Nov. 15

MUMBAI

10 November 2021 21:37 IST

Tarsons Products Ltd., an Indian labware company, has announced plans to open its Initial Public Offering on November 15, 2021.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹635 to ₹662 per equity share of face of ₹2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

The offer comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹150 crore and offer for sale by certain selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings; funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal and for general corporate purposes.