Business

Tarsons Products IPO to open on Nov. 15

Tarsons Products Ltd., an Indian labware company, has announced plans to open its Initial Public Offering on November 15, 2021.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹635 to ₹662 per equity share of face of ₹2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

The offer comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹150 crore and offer for sale by certain selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings; funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal and for general corporate purposes.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 9:39:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tarsons-products-ipo-to-open-on-nov-15/article37426068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY