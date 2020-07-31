Taro drags Sun Pharma to ₹1,656 cr. loss

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Friday reported a consolidated Q1 net loss of ₹1,656 crore due to one-time exceptional item of ₹3,633 crore ($479 million) towards settlement and related charges at its Taro unit in the U.S.

Consolidated sales from operations were at ₹7,467 crore, down by 9.6% over the same quarter last year. India sales grew by 3.2% to ₹2,388 crore. U.S. finished dosage sales were down by 33.5% at $282 million.

Emerging market sales fell 10.5% to $173 million. Rest of the World sales were down 18.5% at $136 million, the company said in a filing. Sale of branded formulations in India for Q1FY21 was ₹2,388 crore, up by 3%, and accounted for 32% of total sales.