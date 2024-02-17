ADVERTISEMENT

TARC unveils luxury home project Kailasa with ticket size of ₹9 cr. to ₹12 cr. per unit

February 17, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Luxury real estate developer TARC Ltd. has announced its latest residential real estate project TARC Kailasa in Patel Road, New Delhi with a ticket size of over ₹9 crore to ₹12 crore per apartment. 

The 1.7 million sq ft development will spread over a 6 acres land parcel and will have 418 units in 3BHK and 4 BHK configuration. There will be 5 high-rise towers with 35 storeys each and these will come up at development cost of ₹1,200 crore, the developer said. 

Amar Sarin MD & CEO, TARC Ltd, “ TARC Kailasa has been designed to provide the solace and tranquil we all long for. It offers more for each member of your family.”

The project has a revenue potential of over ₹4,000 crore, the company said adding it had got “tremendous response.”

While 40% of the apartments will be 3BHKs (size 3,440 sq ft), the rest 60% would be 4 BHKs (size 4246 sq ft). 

