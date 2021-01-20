Tanla partners Microsoft to launch ‘Wisely’

Cloud communication services provider Tanla Platforms on Wednesday said it has partnered with Microsoft to launch ‘Wisely’— a blockchain-enabled communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS)— to enable private, secure, and trusted communication experiences.

The company said Microsoft is the development partner who architected and built this platform for Tanla.

The Wisely network, the company said, takes advantage of Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Databricks as well as Azure PostgresSQL Database and other Azure services.

“Enterprises can access the network with a single API offering omni channel capabilities. Edge-to-edge encryption ensures data security and data privacy for end users. The network built on blockchain provides complete data visibility, enabling a single source of truth for all stakeholders. The AI/ML powered insights help enterprises improve quality of service and reduce costs. The platform ensures compliance with local regulatory practices and data protection laws as well as best-in-class service frameworks,” the stock exchange listed firm said.