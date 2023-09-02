HamberMenu
Tanishq unveils new wedding jewellery collection in tie up with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani 

September 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has unveiled ‘Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani’ in a collaboration with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani under its exclusive wedding sub-brand- Rivaah. 

Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division at Titan Company Ltd. at the unveiling event in Mumbai said, “Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani is a tale of collaboration rooted in shared design values and core principles, a synergy that empowers the modern Indian bride.”

It intertwines timeless traditions and exquisite craftsmanship, weaving a harmonious tapestry of handcrafted artistry and contemporary allure. This collection gracefully captures the essence of age-old traditions while embracing the evolving tastes of the new-age brides,” he said.

“Marrying traditional techniques with modern sensibilities, it draws inspiration from Tahiliani’s iconic embroideries, promising to redefine bridal elegance with Tanishq’s timeless jewellery craftsmanship,” he added.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Ltd said, “This collaboration has enabled us to design jewellery that transcends eras and appeals to the modern bride. Taking inspiration from Tarun Tahiliani’s iconic embroideries, this collection speaks ethno-contemporary in all its magnificence.”

“It’s particularly designed for the discerning new-age Indian bride who loves to participate in her wedding. The collection is a glorious celebration of time-honoured artisanal craftsmanship and traditional artistry,” she said. 

Tarun Tahiliani said, “We’ve done jewel-like embroideries for years so it was a match made in heaven for me to collaborate with Rivaah by Tanishq – a name synonymous with incredible craftsmanship, unwavering trust, and reach across the country.”

