Tanishq unveils new jewellery purchase scheme

Titan’s jewellery arm Tanishq introduced a new purchase plan, RivaahAashirwaad, to help customers buy jewellery ahead of the wedding season.

Through this, consumers can plan their wedding jewellery purchases in a structured and systematic manner and get discounts on the making charges towards the end of the scheme, as per the company.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery division, Titan Company, said, “In Indian culture, buying and adorning gold jewellery holds significant importance, especially for weddings. With RivaahAashirwaad, we aim to offer the best opportunity to brides and their families to build their wedding trousseau with the finest Tanishq designs, assurance of purity and at competitive prices.”

