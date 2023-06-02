ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tanishq exchanged 1 lakh kg of gold for over 2 million customers’

June 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The jewellery brand had revamped its gold exchange policy to cater to the evolving needs of customers amid volatile prices of the precious metal.

The Hindu Bureau

This exchange policy would provide an opportunity for customers to upgrade old gold with newer and latest designs offered by Tanishq, the company said. | Photo Credit: KOMMURISRINIVAS

Tanishq, a Titan Company property, on Friday said it exchanged 1 lakh kg of old gold to help more than two million customers upgrade jewellery to newer designs.

The jewellery brand had revamped its gold exchange policy to cater to the evolving needs of customers amid volatile prices of the precious metal. This exchange policy would provide an opportunity for customers to upgrade old gold with newer and latest designs offered by Tanishq, the company said.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, “Exchange is good for customers given today’s high prices and idle gold lying in their lockers. It’s also good for the country since it reduces imports and good for the planet as we are recycling gold.’‘

