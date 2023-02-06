ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 net falls 46% on high input costs

February 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.’s (TPL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December contracted 46% to ₹25 crore due to high input costs.

Revenue from operations increased from ₹448 crore to ₹511 crore, while cost of materials increased by 40% to ₹323 crore, TPL said in a regulatory filing.

“The company sustained its momentum from the prior quarter with improved revenue. However, global economic challenges, particularly rising raw material costs, still impact profitability,” said vice chairman Ashwin Muthiah. “Efforts are underway to reduce manufacturing costs while enhancing operational efficiency with a focus on customer centricity,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“TPL’s performance has seen severe pressure on the margins due to high input costs. We have decided not to fully pass on the cost increase to our customers,” said Muthukrishnan Ravi, CEO, Petrochemicals division, AM International group.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US