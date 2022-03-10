Tamilnadu Petroproducts bags BIS certification for its product LAB

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its product linear alkylbenzene (LAB) from the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

With the BIS certification, TPL emerges as the only authorised seller of LAB in the Indian market. It has also become the world’s first LAB manufacturer accredited with BIS 12795:2020 certification, TPL said in a statement.

The certification would play an instrumental role in further establishing TPL as the market leader and the only authorised seller of the chemical in India, the company said.

“We are delighted to be the first company in India to achieve this milestone. LAB is the compound of the future. It will emerge as a primary alternative to current non-biodegradable compositions,” said vice chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

“This offers us incredible opportunities to capitalise and shape an evolving market. We will definitely leverage the first mover advantage to its fullest potential,” he added.

A part of the petrochemicals division of Singapore-based AM International, TPL is India’s leading manufacturer of LAB and the only producer in South India. LAB is a crucial raw material used in the manufacture of synthetic detergents and industrial cleaners.

About 40% of the fabric detergents used in Indian households constitute TPL’s products. Its ‘Superlab’ brand is among the most trusted LAB brands in the country today, TPL said.