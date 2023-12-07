ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnadu Petro raise caustic soda output

December 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), a part of the Singapore-based AM International, plans to expand the caustic soda production capacity from 150 metric tonne a day to 250 metric tonne per day to propel business growth and fulfil customer requirements.

“We inaugurated the TPL-HCD revamp project, a strategic initiative to elevate our Heavy Chemicals Division (HCD) plant’s caustic soda production capacity from 150 to 250 metric tonne per day (MTD),” said the leading manufacturer of industrial intermediate chemicals in a social media post.

The HCD projects team led by its DGM (Production & Projects) Prakash Kumar will collaborate with INEOS Technologies Ltd, U.K. (technology supplier) and Protech Consultants Pvt Ltd., (engineering consultant) in this project. ‘This significant milestone promises a transformative journey ahead,’ TPL said.

Earlier, in March 2021, TPL said it would invest ₹165 crore in modernising the caustic soda and chlorine unit by replacing the monopolar membrane technology with the bipolar membrane technology.

Besides, the company had announced the expansion of its Liner Alkaline Benzene (LAB) division at Manali from 1,20,000 tonne to 1,45,000 tonne per annum at a cost of ₹240 crore and the setting up of a Propylene Recovery Unit.

