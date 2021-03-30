Tamilnadu Petro plans ₹435-crore expansion

LAB unit to see ₹240-crore infusion

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) has embarked on a ₹435-crore expansion-cum-modernisation plan at its plant in Manali that includes capacity augmentation of the Liner Alkaline Benzene (LAB) division, a revamp of the caustic soda facilities and the setting up of a Propylene Recovery Unit (PRU).

The LAB capacity would be raised from 1.2 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) to 1.45 lakh TPA at a cost of about ₹240 crore. The project would be commissioned in about 24 months, the firm said in a statement.

For the heavy chemicals department, TPL will invest ₹165 crore to modernise the caustic soda and chlorine unit by replacing the monopolar membrane technology with the bipolar membrane technology.

On completion in about 18 months after approvals, the production capacity for caustic soda will go up to 250 tonnes per day from the current 150 tonnes.

The PRU would involve an outlay of about ₹30 crore and will be set up in the propylene oxide manufacturing complex, the company said.

“TPL will be the first Indian non-refining company in the private sector to build a propylene recovery unit plant,” said Ashwin Muthiah, vice-chairman, TPL & founding chairman, AM International. “A significant part of the expansion cost will be met via internal resources,” he added.