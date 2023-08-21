ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ties up with Jocata to offer digital lending products

August 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has partnered with FinTech platform provider Jocata to offer digital lending products to its customer.

TMB said it would leverage Jocata’s low-code Digital Lending Platform (DLP) to drive its digital transformation strategy, providing MSMEs with an end-to-end digital, personalised, and experience-led value proposition.

The Retail, Agri, and MSME (RAM) segment of TMB contributed about 90% of the overall advanced portfolio, of which MSMEs constituted 36% in Q1.

“TMB has embarked on a large-scale digital transformation agenda along with business process re-engineering, and one of the key milestones for us will be to bring digital credit products to our MSME customers through technology,” said MD & CEO S. Krishnan.

