Tamilnad Mercantile Bank signs pact with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

December 09, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has entered into a strategic alliance with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to sell term, annuity and other value-packed products of the private life insurer across its over 500 branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

An agreement to this effect was signed by the bank’s MD & CEO S. Krishnan and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO Tarun Chugh, here on Friday.

Mr. Krishnan said that this tie-up will enable the bank to expand the network pan India and offer added features in the products and services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Through this partnership, new and existing customers of TMB can now choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products, the private sector lender said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US