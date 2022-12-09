Tamilnad Mercantile Bank signs pact with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

  1. EPaper
December 09, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has entered into a strategic alliance with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to sell term, annuity and other value-packed products of the private life insurer across its over 500 branches.

An agreement to this effect was signed by the bank’s MD & CEO S. Krishnan and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO Tarun Chugh, here on Friday.

Mr. Krishnan said that this tie-up will enable the bank to expand the network pan India and offer added features in the products and services.

Through this partnership, new and existing customers of TMB can now choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products, the private sector lender said in a statement.

