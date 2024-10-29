ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts ‘highest-ever’ Q2 net profit

Published - October 29, 2024 05:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO  Salee S. Nair says that they are hopeful of maintaining over 13% credit growth for FY25.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.’s (TMB) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 11% to ₹303 crore on account of an increase in net interest income, interest income and a reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Interest income rose to ₹1,337 crore from ₹1,209 crore. Net interest income grew 12% to ₹596 crore while net interest margin improved to 4.25% from 4.10%. Non-interest income stood at ₹227 crore against ₹156 crore, the private sector lender said.

“This is the highest-ever net profit, net interest income and interest income, the bank has recorded. We hope to build on the credible performance. We posted over 12% increase in credit growth and for the full year, we expect to maintain it over 13% growth,” said MD and CEO Salee S. Nair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross NPAs declined by 33 bps to 1.37% while net NPAs slid to 0.46% from 0.99%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 66.40% (41.96%). Slippages during the period was ₹63 crore while cash recovery was ₹66 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Total business rose to ₹91,875 crore from ₹85,092 crore. Deposits grew 4% to ₹49,342 crore while advances rose 13% to ₹42,533 crore. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.59% (26.04%).

He also said that they had successfully completed the wage revision pact, which was going on for last one year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US