GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts ‘highest-ever’ Q2 net profit

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO  Salee S. Nair says that they are hopeful of maintaining over 13% credit growth for FY25.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO  Salee S. Nair says that they are hopeful of maintaining over 13% credit growth for FY25.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.’s (TMB) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 11% to ₹303 crore on account of an increase in net interest income, interest income and a reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs).

Interest income rose to ₹1,337 crore from ₹1,209 crore. Net interest income grew 12% to ₹596 crore while net interest margin improved to 4.25% from 4.10%. Non-interest income stood at ₹227 crore against ₹156 crore, the private sector lender said.

“This is the highest-ever net profit, net interest income and interest income, the bank has recorded. We hope to build on the credible performance. We posted over 12% increase in credit growth and for the full year, we expect to maintain it over 13% growth,” said MD and CEO Salee S. Nair.

Gross NPAs declined by 33 bps to 1.37% while net NPAs slid to 0.46% from 0.99%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 66.40% (41.96%). Slippages during the period was ₹63 crore while cash recovery was ₹66 crore.

Total business rose to ₹91,875 crore from ₹85,092 crore. Deposits grew 4% to ₹49,342 crore while advances rose 13% to ₹42,533 crore. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.59% (26.04%).

He also said that they had successfully completed the wage revision pact, which was going on for last one year.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.