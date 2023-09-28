Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD Krishnan resigns

September 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) announced that its Managing Director and CEO S. Krishnan has tendered resignation citing personal reasons. On Thursday, the board accepted the resignation letter of Mr. Krishnan from the position of MD & CEO and forwarded the same to RBI for their guidance/advice, it said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Krishnan shall continue to be the MD&CEO till the bank gets guidance/advice from the RBI. Mr. Krishnan joined TMB about 13 months ago. Though, he has about two-third of term to go, he tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. “I have decided to resign. However, in as much as the bank has only one whole time Director, I will seek the guidance of RBI in this regard,” he said in his resignation letter.