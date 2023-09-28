ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO Krishnan resigns

September 28, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) announced that its Managing Director and CEO S. Krishnan has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

On Thursday, the board accepted the resignation of Mr.Krishnan from the position of MD & CEO and forwarded his letter to the RBI for their guidance/advice, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Krishnan shall continue to be the MD&CEO, till the bank gets the guidance/advice form the RBI.

Mr. Krishnan joined TMB about 13 months ago. Though, he has about two-third of term to go, he tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have decided to resign. However, in as much as the Bank has only one whole time Director, I will seek the guidance of RBI in this regard,” he said in his resignation letter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US