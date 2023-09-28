Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO Krishnan resigns

September 28, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) announced that its Managing Director and CEO S. Krishnan has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

On Thursday, the board accepted the resignation of Mr.Krishnan from the position of MD & CEO and forwarded his letter to the RBI for their guidance/advice, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Krishnan shall continue to be the MD&CEO, till the bank gets the guidance/advice form the RBI.

Mr. Krishnan joined TMB about 13 months ago. Though, he has about two-third of term to go, he tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

“I have decided to resign. However, in as much as the Bank has only one whole time Director, I will seek the guidance of RBI in this regard,” he said in his resignation letter.