Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Q1 net more than doubles

August 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to ₹129 crore over the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 12% to ₹1,263 crore, the producer of paper and packaging boards said in a statement.

Paper production for the quarter contracted to 1,05,499 tonnes from 1,06,584 tonnes, while packaging board production increased to 47,704 tonnes from 45,012 tonnes.

On Friday, the board appointed R. Seenivasan, Chief General Manager (Plantation and R&D) and Sustainability Officer as Executive Director (Operations) with effect from July 1.

