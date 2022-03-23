Talent shortage number one challenge for enterprises this year: Survey

87% of the 5,000 professionals who took part in the ‘State of Talent’ study said they may scout for external opportunities in 2022, indicating a further increase in attrition levels

Hybrid and flexible work models would continue post-pandemic, with professionals displaying a strong preference for flexibility and choice. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

87% of the 5,000 professionals who took part in the ‘State of Talent’ study said they may scout for external opportunities in 2022, indicating a further increase in attrition levels

Bengaluru

Some 74% of businesses that participated in a recent study said talent shortage was the number one challenge they were facing this year.

The survey also found that 87% of the 5,000 professionals who took part in the study may scout for external opportunities in 2022, indicating a further increase in attrition levels.

In addition to compensation and benefits, flexibility and culture were top-of-the-mind priorities for jobseekers in a post-pandemic market, revealed ‘State of Talent’, a study put out by Talent500, an AI-based platform that helps enterprises build and manage a global workforce, on Wednesday.

According to the study, the war for talent was already impacting all businesses globally. In a highly-competitive market, this meant a never-before-seen rush to retain talent and an intense scramble for top performers across all companies.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of Talent500, said, “The pandemic changed everything we know and understand about work. For professionals, the market has never been better to find career-changing opportunities and with remote work becoming mainstream, today professionals are choosing to prioritise their next job based on the flexibility it gives them to plan their lives.”

Professionals also expressed a clear need for companies to re-evaluate their hiring processes in a highly-competitive market, the study revealed.

“Gone are the days of elaborate interview rounds and long, stretched hiring processes. Today, professionals holding multiple offers expect quick decisive interactions and are not shy of walking away from offers if they don’t find engagement during the process,” the study noted.

Hybrid and flexible work models would continue post-pandemic, with professionals displaying a strong preference for flexibility and choice, it further said.