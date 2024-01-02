Taldar named as new MD, CEO of Airtel Africa plc.

January 02, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

Airtel Africa plc. has announced the retirement of the Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, with effect from 1 July.

The company has also announced the appointment of Sunil Taldar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Mr. Ogunsanya on his retirement.

Mr. Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Mr. Ogunsanya. Following a transition period, Mr. Taldar will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, at which time Mr. Ogunsanya will step down from the Board and retire from the company.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc., in a statement, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa.”

Mr. Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel in 2012, ran the Nigeria Operations of the Telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in 2021.

Following his retirement from Airtel Africa plc, Mr. Ogunsanya will also be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and Chief Executive Officer for a 12-month period.

