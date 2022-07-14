Takehiko Matsushita appointed MD of Toshiba JSW Power Systems

At TJPS, we are also considering expanding our business coverage to renewable energy sector, and maximise our skill and experiences for nuclear business, says Matsushita.

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. (TJPS), a joint venture between Toshiba Group (Toshiba) and JSW Group (JSW), has appointed Takehiko Matsushita as its new Managing Director. A graduate from Nihon University with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, Mr. Matsushita joined Toshiba Group in 1994 and largely focused on the thermal power business during his 28 years of association with the group. “Toshiba group is committed to sustainable growth and TJPS has the expertise and experience to provide world-class maintenance services to thermal power plants in India. At TJPS, we are also considering expanding our business coverage to renewable energy sector, and maximise our skill and experiences for nuclear business,” said Mr. Matsushita in a statement.



