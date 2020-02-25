MUMBAI

25 February 2020 22:25 IST

SEBI tightens norms for brokers

Starting June 1, brokers will not be able to misuse client securities as the capital markets regulator has put in place stringent norms for securities that are pledged for margin requirements.

In a circular on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) stated that brokers can take client securities only as ‘margin pledge’ and more importantly, such transfers cannot be made to the demat account of the broker.

“With effect from June 1, 2020, TM/CM [trading member or clearing member] shall... accept collateral from clients in the form of securities, only by way of ‘margin pledge’, created in the Depository system,” the circular stated.

“Transfer of securities to the demat account of the TM/CM for margin purposes [i.e. title transfer collateral arrangements] shall be prohibited,” it added.

Further, all such securities transferred as ‘margin pledge’ will have to be kept in a ‘Client Securities Margin Pledge Account’ only. it said.

Meanwhile, the watchdog has given brokers time until June 30 to close all existing demat accounts tagged as ‘Client Margin/Collateral.’

“The TM/CM shall be required to transfer all client’s securities lying in such accounts to the respective clients’ demat accounts. Thereafter, TM/CM are prohibited from holding any client securities in any beneficial owner accounts of TM/CM, other than specifically tagged accounts,” stated the circular.

The SEBI circular comes close on the heels of the board of the regulatory watchdog approving the manner in which pledge is defined to minimise instances of brokers misusing client securities by pledging such shares for their own benefit.