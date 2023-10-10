ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan’s Synology eyes doubling revenue from India in 5 years

October 10, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘Over the last three years in India, Synology’s revenue share from the media and entertainment sector has increased from 10% to 20%’

The Hindu Bureau

Synology Inc. of Taiwan, which is into delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core, and cloud environments is aiming to double its revenue from India in five years, a company executive said.

“Currently the Indian operations account for 1% of our global revenue. We want to double this in five years as the demand for our products is fast growing in India,” Russell Chen, sales manager, Synology India said.

At this exhibition the company showcased its range of complete data management solutions for the media and entertainment industry.

Targeted at filmmakers, photographers, musicians, or those involved in visual effects or broadcasting, Synology’s storage solutions, building on a harmonious fusion of human creativity and technological innovation, “envisions a world for content creators where their creativity knows no bounds,” the company said. 

“As the media and entertainment industries continue to thrive and evolve, their ever-increasing demands for large-volume data management, secure storage, and comprehensive solutions that enable seamless sharing with external partners are becoming more pronounced,” said Mr Chen. 

“Over the last three years in India, Synology’s revenue share from the media and entertainment sector has increased from 10% to an impressive 20%-

“[About] 30% of our regional revenue. This substantial growth underscores our success in catering to the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry,” he added.

Synology, provides storage solutions to media companies such as BBC Media Action in the UK and RUN Studio in the US, delivers precise, tailored, global-scale solutions to bolster the creative workflows within the media and entertainment industry. 

In India, Synology collaborates with photography professionals and the Pixel Village Academy in Pune. “This academy harnesses Synology storage solutions for content creation, collaboration, and future-proofing data protection,” the company said.

“Furthermore, it imparts essential knowledge to its photography students regarding the significance of data ownership and the necessity of asset backups,” it added.

